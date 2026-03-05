Group Hails Okpebholo’s Infrastructural Devt

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has been commended for his administration’s performance in infrastructural development, especially in the area of road construction within his short period of being in office.

Giving the commendation in a statement, the Centre for a Better Society in Nigeria (CBSNG), said the administration of Okpebholo has had significant developmental progress within a relatively short period in office, which it said it’s a mark of a visionary, proactive, and focused leadership.

The CBSNG in the statement jointly signed by its President and Executive Secretary, Pastor Vincent Ibhaze and Obue Kennedy Edetalen, respectively, noted that its commendation is borne out of an independent assessment which indicates that the governor’s performance has surpassed expectations for an administration that has been in place for barely over a year.

The organisation described Okpebholo’s leadership as visionary, proactive, and focused on measurable outcomes. According to the statement, “One of the most visible aspects of the administration’s performance is road infrastructure development.

Several road construction and rehabilitation projects have been undertaken across major urban centers and rural communities in Edo State.