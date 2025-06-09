Group Hails Oborevwori Over Road, Bridge Projects In Delta Community

Share

A socio-cultural organisation, Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving the construction of Aboh-Akarai road and Okili bridge in Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

President-General of the union, Chief Amechi Asugwuni, gave the commendation in a statement issued yesterday in Asaba. He described the road and bridge projects as crucial to the people of Ndokwa East council area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had recently given approval for the construction of the projects. Asugwuni hailed the governor for his commitment to infrastructural development in the Ndokwa nation and the state at large.

