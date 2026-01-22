Group Hails Nigerian Varsities In 2026 Global Subject Rankings

The Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) has commended the Nigerian university system for the remarkable improvement recorded in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject, released on January 21.

For the first time, 24 Nigerian universities were listed in the global subject rankings, making Nigeria the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The rankings cover 11 subject areas, including Arts and Humanities; Business and Economics; Computer Science; Education Studies; Engineering; Law; Life Sciences; Medical and Health; Physical Sciences; Psychology; and Social Sciences.

Reacting to the newly released data, the Chairman of NURAC and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Peter Okebukola, described the performance as “a testament to the resilience and burgeoning academic prowess of Nigeria,” noting that the nation’s universities are increasingly breaking into elite global tiers across a wide range of disciplines.

Okebukola, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the achievement comes at a time when President Bola Tinubu’s administration has provided a significant boost to the welfare of university staff and is planning improvements in the teaching, learning, and research environment across Nigerian universities.

He added that the feat builds on gains made by previous administrations, particularly acknowledging the impact of Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, former Executive Secretary of the NUC.

The statement explained that to be ranked in a specific subject for 2026, universities had to meet two major criteria: a publication threshold, requiring a minimum number of research papers published in that subject over the last five years (for example, 500 for Engineering and 100 for Law); and a staff threshold, which requires a minimum number or percentage of academic staff working in the specific field.

According to Okebukola, the 2026 rankings highlight a significant shift in global recognition for Nigeria’s professional programmes. Most notably, the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, broke into the top 400 worldwide for Law, both placing in the prestigious 301–400 band.

In Medical and Health, the University of Ibadan maintained its position in the 301–400 band, followed by the University of Lagos in the 401–500 band. Other medical institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University, Bayero University Kano, University of Benin, University of Jos, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, ranked within the 601–800 band, while Babcock University, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and the University of Ilorin placed in the 801–1,000 band.

LAUTECH, Lagos State University (LASU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, University of Calabar, and the University of Port Harcourt featured in the 1,000+ band.

He further noted that Nigeria’s technological institutions showed strong performance in Computer Science, led by Landmark University in the 501–600 band, followed by Covenant University and the University of Ilorin in the 601–800 band.

In Physical Sciences, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Landmark University, and the University of Ilorin ranked in the 601–800 band, while Covenant University, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the University of Calabar placed in the 801–1,000 band.

Institutions in the 1,001–1,250 band include Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Bayero University, Kano; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; LAUTECH; and the University of Lagos, while several others appeared in the 1,250+ band.

Okebukola observed that Social Sciences remain a strong area for Nigerian universities, with Covenant University and the University of Ibadan ranking in the 501–600 band, while the University of Lagos placed in the 601–800 band.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, also distinguished itself as the only Nigerian university listed in Psychology, ranking in the 501–600 band.

In Arts and Humanities, the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka led in the 601–800 band, while in Business and Economics, Covenant University, FUTA, OAU, and the University of Ilorin ranked within the 601–800 band.

In Engineering, Covenant University, LAUTECH, Landmark University, and the University of Ilorin featured in the 801–1,000 band, followed by institutions such as BUK, FUTA, and UNILAG in the 1,001–1,250 band.

NURAC is a strategic body dedicated to enhancing the global visibility and ranking performance of Nigerian universities through data-driven advisory services.