Group Hails NASS Over Halt In Electricity Tariff Hike, Others

A group under the aegis of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has commended leadership of the National Assembly for protecting the interests of the masses by halting the planned increase in electricity tariff, ensuring speedy passage of strategic bills amongst others.

Convener of RUN, Solomon Adodo, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja alongside representatives from 27 other civil society organisations and youth groups, also noted that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has shown he was a critical support system for the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “At a time when the masses of Nigeria require every intervention of government, the Senate under the leadership of Senator Akpabio has swiftly acted and quashed the unpopular and anti-people attempts by unscrupulous capitalists to increase the electricity tariffs knowing what, Nigerians are already passing through with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

Indeed Senator Akpabio is a crucial and critical partner in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration and we appreciate his unwavering support and goodwill.”

While calling on Nigerians to exercise a little patience with the current administration as concrete steps were underway to ease the current hardship, the group also charged Nigerians to equally hold their state governors accountable while also exploring innovative vistas to ramp up National productivity.

“These are tough times but with the billions of naira going to the states from federal allocations, Nigerians must also hold their state governors accountable and demand development and the provision of welfare services from them. Emphasis must not only be placed on the federal government.

“The current administration is doing everything within its power to fix Nigeria and we should all see ourselves as partners with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore Nigeria to rapid development.

“There will be light at the end of the tunnel but as the Senate President hinted, citizens should beam their lights of demanding accountability from the State Governors.”