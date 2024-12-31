Group Hails Fatodu On Performance At The Lagos Sports Commission

Share

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Democracy And Good Government Watch Initiative, has commended the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Mr Lekan Fatodu, for turning around the fortunes of the Commission within a few months of assuming office.

This is contained in a statement entitled; “Lekan Fatodu: Brilliance and Visionary Leadership of Transformation at Lagos State Sports Commission,” signed by Comrades Gbenga Soloki and Nelson Ekujumi on behalf of the Leadership, dated Monday December 30, 2024.

The group stated that since his appointment as “the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Mr Fatodu has made it unequivocally clear to all and sundry that the rejuvenation of sports not only in schools but throughout the state is top of his priority and his performance in office so far, has left no one in doubt that the man with the Midas touch to turn things around, has mounted the saddle.”

Fatodu was also declared by the group as their ‘Man of The Year, 2024.’ The group noted in the statement that to “kickstart his vision of a new lease of life for sports in the state:”

Mr. Fatodu has ensured the judicious use of sporting facilities in Lagos State by putting in place mechanism to plug all loopholes inhibiting the generation of revenues duly accruable from the use of the state sporting facilities.

“From a miserly N800,000 accruable monthly to the Commission from the revenue generated for the use of the commission’s sporting facilities, Mr. Fatodu has been able to significantly turn things around positively with a 475% increase in revenue to N4.6 million within his first month in office and by March of 2024 which is his second month in office, the revenue accruable to the commission has soared to N17 million.”

Share

Please follow and like us: