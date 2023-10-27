Group Hails Eno’s Achievements, Urges ARISE Ambassadors To Sustain Advocacy On Milestones

A foremost socio-cultural organization, Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, has hailed the progress made by Governor Umo Eno, since the assumption of office five months ago.

Akparawa James Edet, the International President of the Ibibio group gave the commendation on Friday at his office in Uyo, during a meeting with members of A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors.

He specifically thanked the members of the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors for their patriotism and selfless service in promoting the activities of the Umo Eno-led administration.

Akparawa Edet noted that the people of Akwa Ibom see Governor Eno as a leader who understands their needs and is committed to improving their lives.

He pointed to the governor’s ARISE Agenda as a source of great enthusiasm and support among the citizens, with even those who were previously undecided now expressing their support.

Edet shared the history of the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, which was founded 37 years ago as a way to continue the legacy of the Ibibio Union.

He described Mboho as a crucial force for peace and unity in Akwa Ibom, with a focus on fostering understanding and cooperation among all ethnic groups in the state stressing Mboho’s many achievements, such as the establishment of a world-class model School at Idu Uruan and the provision of scholarships to students.

In addition to the school and scholarship programmes, Edet hinted that Mboho, which currently has 66 Chapters all over the world, has implemented a wide range of other initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the entire people of Akwa Ibom.

These include the provision of healthcare services and other social amenities as well as organizing various social activities to promote unity and cooperation in the State.

Edet, who is also the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, urged politicians to refrain from using the amended TRC law to create divisions among the people of Akwa Ibom.

He emphasized that the law was not intended to cause conflict and urged everyone to work together for the common good.

He pledged Mboho’s commitment to work with the ARISE Ambassadors to promote the interests of all Akwa Ibom people and ensure good governance in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Executive Council, A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors, Revd. Richard Peters, in his address, described the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio’s International President as a man whose strength of character and faith had enabled him to survive challenging circumstances.

The Clergy hinted that the A.R.I.S.E Ambassadors are staunch supporters of Governor Umo Eno, whom they campaigned tirelessly for across the state during the last general elections.

He expressed gratitude for God’s grace in bringing about Governor Eno’s victory and emphasized the importance of partnership between government and citizens.

According to Rev. Richard Peters, the ARISE Ambassadors were formed to promote, protect, defend and advance the policies and programmes of Governor Eno as encapsulated in his A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

He also commended the Governor’s plan to kick off one project per ward, which he said was indicative of his commitment to reach all nooks and crannies of the state with development and progress.

Rev. Richard Peters pointed out that the ARISE Ambassadors’ mission is to spread the message of the Governor’s good governance to every corner of the state, from the cities to the most remote villages.

The highlight of the meeting was the investiture of Akparawa Edet as a Pillar of the ARISE Ambassadors.