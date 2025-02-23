Group Hails DSS For Securing 60 Years Terrorist’s Conviction

Share

The Iconoclast Media Platform has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) over the successful prosecution and sentencing of a terrorist, Babangida Ummaru to 60 years imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

New Telegraph reports that Justice N. E Maha had convicted and sentenced Ummaru without an option of fine.

The Oyo State Command of the DSS initially arraigned the convict on a two-count charge, which was later amended to 7, after the Service obtained additional evidence.

Investigations revealed that the trial Judge found the convict guilty on 3 counts of terrorism and kidnapping, under Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, while discharging him on 4 other counts.

Reacting to the development in a statement signed on Sunday by its National Secretary, Dr Mayago Mayago, the Platform assured of its readiness to support and encourage agencies of government to deliver on their mandates.

While underscoring the need for a whole-of-society approach to tackling Insecurity in the country, the group sought improved funding of security and intelligence agencies by the federal, and state governments.

“As a non-profit organisation, The Iconoclast evaluates government agencies, with a view to offering commendations where they are seen to be performing.

“We daresay that February 18 conviction of a terrorist in Ibadan, is a testament of proactive execution of intelligence, as well as diligence in prosecution of terrorism-related cases.

“We are also aware that on the same day, the Service secured another conviction of one Olarenwaju John Ifagbemi, for desecrating the Quran, an offence that is deemed an Insult To a Religion, and punishable under Section 204 of the Criminal Code Act.

“We are of the strong view that such developments will serve as deterrence to other criminal elements, who might be persuaded to turn a new leaf, knowing the consequence (s) that attend bad behaviour”, the statement reads in part.

END

