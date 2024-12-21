Group Hails Dangote Over Slash In Petrol Price, Says He Delivered Nigerian To Promised Land

Share

…Calls for increased partnership with President Tinubu on economic policies.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has hailed Dangote Refinery for slashing price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel to provide succour to Nigerians during the yuletide.

The group noted that Dangote had delivered Nigerian masses to the promised land with the gesture.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Sunday Thomas Abutu, RHAN urged increased partnership between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dangote Refinery, stressing that the refinery has impacted positively on the nation’s economy and introduced healthy competition into the oil and gas industry.

The statement read, “The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) lauds the remarkable partnership of Dangote Petroleum Refinery with MRS to sell petrol from its retail outlets nationwide at N935 per litre.

“We also commend Dangote Refinery for reducing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N970 to N899.50 at its Refinery loading gantry and providing generous credit terms to marketers.

“Dangote Refinery’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with various players in the value chain to provide high-quality petrol at lower prices deserve significant praise.

“This initiative had delivered Nigerian masses to the promised land. In contrast to the past, when Nigerians faced fuel scarcity and price hikes during the holiday season, they are now relieved and satisfied at the filling stations thanks to Dangote’s commitment.

“The benefits of the petrol price reduction are enormous including reduced transportation costs. Lower fuel prices will promote economic growth by reducing production costs and increasing demand for goods and services.

“This decrease in fuel prices will also lower the cost of living, allowing Nigerians to afford basic necessities and improve their quality of life.

“The Dangote Refinery since coming on board has changed the narrative in the oil and gas sector of our economy. Nigeria which had not earned a penny from crude oil in the last 8 years has started importing fuel to some countries. Our economy is doing better because of the presence of the Dangote Refinery.

“In light of the above, we urge our leader, the father of the Nation, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to collaborate with Dangote Refinery for the greater good of Nigerians.

“The President’s partnership with Dangote Refinery, which has introduced healthy competition in the market, will undoubtedly encourage additional investments in our oil and gas industry.

“We also call upon stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, as well as Nigerians at large, to support Dangote Refinery in its efforts to provide high quality petroleum products that are good for their vehicles, good for their health, and good for their pockets.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"