Group Hails Bello’s Appointment As OAU Pro-Chancellor

A group, NewSpring, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Amb. Adejare Bello as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

New Telegraph reports that the death of Prof. AbdulGafar SiyanOyeweso on December 2, 2025, at the age of 64 after a brief illness created the vacuum. He was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The group’s Director -General (DG) , Prof. Olasiji Olamiju, who also doubles as the former Special Adviser to former Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, gave the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Osogbo.