Group Hails Appointment Of Sule As Commissioner By Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Good Governance Advocacy Group, Asiwaju Grassroots Talk (AGT) has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointing Tolani Sule as the Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the new Commissioner in his office, the Director General of AGT, Dr Hakeem Adetugbobo, said Sule was prepared for the task of superintending the new ministry, considering his years of experience as a school proprietor and member of Governing Council Of Lagos State University, Lagos.

Adetugbobo said, “As was the case with all the appointments Mr Governor has made so far, experience, integrity, and competence had been factored into considerations for the appropriate person for the post of Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

“It therefore did not come as a surprise that the lot fell on Honourable Tolani Sule, one of the finest educationists in the State.”

He, then, urged the new Commissioner who was until his appointment, the chairman of AGT Advisory Council, to see his office as a platform to chart a new course for tertiary education in Lagos and further enhance the position of the state as a pacesetter in delivery of quality education at all levels.

In his response, Sule thanked Adetugbobo for leading 14 members of AGT’s working committee on the visit, a gesture he said had fuelled his determination to deliver on his mandate.

He said, “I feel privileged and at the same time humbled by this appointment. Definitely I am not here because I am the best, but because Allah has been so gracious to me.

“I came to this office fully aware that it would not be a tea party. But I am determined to give off my best towards ensuring that I have an impressive scorecard at the end of the day.”

In his remark, Commissioner for Basic And Secondary Education, Tolani Jamiu, who was also on hand to play host to the AGT delegation, said the creation of the tertiary education ministry marked a new dawn in the management of education in the State.

He said he and his counterpart in the tertiary education ministry would work together to ensure satisfactory service delivery at all levels of education in the state.