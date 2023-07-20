Group Hails Akpabio, Abass Over Speedy Approval Of Funds For Palliatives

…urge Nigerians to stop disparaging lawmakers over bogus claims

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria has commended the leadership of the 10th National Assembly for yielding to the request of President Bola Tinubu to amend the 2022 supplementary budget aimed at providing funds for palliatives.

The group said the approval of the funds by the National Assembly for palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy was a magnanimous step to address the desperate needs of the nation.

Recall that both the Senate and House of Representatives under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas separately approved the request to extract N500bn from the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to provide palliatives aimed at cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, convener of the Coalition, Adamu Kabiru Mutazu who said that the 10th National Assembly has again demonstrated they had the interest of Nigerians at heart, noted that at a time when drastic actions were needed to address desperate times, the lawmakers have taken some vital steps to douse the hardship in the country.

On the news making the rounds that N70bn has been earmarked for lawmakers, Mutazu maintained it was unpatriotic for Nigerians to disparage lawmakers over such bogus claims especially when it was public knowledge the funds were not meant for their upkeep.

According to him, the Speaker has managed the affairs of the House with transparency, equity and neutrality towards all members.

He said the group: “salutes both chambers of the National Assembly; the Senate, and the House of Representatives, for passing the 2022 supplementary budget. This action has further proven that ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success will take care of itself.

“We thank you all for prioritizing the growth of our nation at large, irrespective of your political differences, and personal diversities.

“Knowing that Nigeria is blessed with having such visionary leaders, taking a unanimous decision that further solidifies the pillar of progress of this country, is a soothing balm of relief to every citizen, as this budget is understood to assuage the heavy financial burden on our dear nation.

“We extend our profound appreciation to President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a perfect choice of SP Akpabio for the position of Senate President, and his support for the seamless emergence of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. These are trailblazers that have conquered different feats in their respective calls in serving the nation.

“The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Equity in Nigeria is convinced beyond every doubt that Hon Tajudeen Abass is a passionate leader who moves toward things not yet seen. He leads others to new ideas; one who knows how to build on the past and builds for the future.”