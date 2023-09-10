Group Gives Uzodinma 7-Day Ultimatum To Prosecute Ahmed Gulak’s Killers

A Coalition of Northern Socio-Cultural Organizations under the auspices of Justice for Ahmed Gulak Movement (JAGUM), has given a 7-day ultimatum to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, to initiate the legal process for the prosecution of suspected killers of Ahmed Gulak.

The killers of Gulak who was former Political Adviser to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, were recently arrested by crack detectives of the Nigeria Police Force.

National Coordinator of JAGUM, Hajia Zira Kwada who spoke to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, alleged they were clandestine moves by some powerful individuals who were out to shield the suspected killers of Gulak from being charged to court and prosecuted.

Zira who noted that the organisation was shocked and disappointed over Governor Uzodinma’s silence, nonchalant and lukewarm attitude towards the immediate arraignment of the suspects in Court, observed that as a close friend and beneficiary of the political machinery of Gulak, Governor Uzodinma should have been in the forefront of the struggle to make the arrested suspects face the full wrath of the law in Court.

She said: “We are not happy that Governor Uzodinma has turned his back on late Gulak who died in the course of entrenching democracy and good governance in Imo state. We don’t know why it’s taking forever to take the arrested suspects to court to answer for their heinous crimes.

“We strongly believe that the Imo state government wants to sabotage the trial of the suspects in connivance with some powerful forces.

“We have run out of patience and therefore give 7 days ultimatum to Governor Uzodinma to arraign the suspected murderers in Court.”

“After the expiration of the 7-day ultimatum, we will have no option than to approach the Court of Competent Jurisdiction to compel Governor Hope Uzodinma to charge the case to court.”