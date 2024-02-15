Group Gives Tinubu 7-Day Ultimatum To Address Worsening Economic Hardship

…Vows to mobilize People across Osun, Nigeria for mass action

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), on Thursday, gave President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a seven-day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu to address the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria or be ready to face mass action.

New Telegraph reports that the Osun Civil Societies Coalition is the umbrella body of all Civil Society Organizations in the state.

Members of the coalition who stormed the Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel on Thursday threatened to stage a protest if the president fails to find a lasting solution to the economic hardship ravaging the country.

Vowing to mobilize residents across the state, the human rights activists said they were not afraid of arrest during the protest.

Addressing a press conference at the chapel, OCSC Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal and Secretary, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel respectively said the ultimatum which begins today (Thursday) will expire next week Tuesday during which they will mobilize members, labour Unions, market Women and students to occupy the streets in Nigeria.

“Going by the worsening economic situation at the moment we the umbrella body of all Civil Society Organizations in Osun State is here today to address members of the fourth estate of the realm on the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria.

“The media practitioners are also victims of the pains and agony that the fuel subsidy removal and floating of naira have caused, so whatever we claim as fact can be verified from your end.

According to them, the removal of subsidies has cast a shadow over the economic stability of Nigeria; and this is hampering productivity and killing Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

” It is taking away the purchasing power of the Nigerian people, creating hunger, starvation and skyrocketing foodstuffs and essential commodities prices, among other woes.

“The worst of the agonies is the ongoing food crisis where staple foods are now exclusive and unaffordable for the common Nigerians. The hardship is more alarming and heading towards an elastic limit.

“It is only a government of the mafias that will deprive the mass majority of Nigerians to please the capitalists and their cronies.

“Where are the gains of subsidy removal? They have been cornered by the executive and legislative arms of government. The people have been forgotten.

“With all indications, it appears that President Bola Tinubu goofed on the pronouncement of subsidy removal. It was unexpected of somebody with a lifelong ambition to make a loose statement that has been the albatross of his administration till now.

“The masses cannot continue to make sacrifices when the government officials are lavishing the common patrimony. Governors, National and State lawmakers and their cronies have been living large on our commonwealth.

” It is irresponsive of the National Assembly members to have increased the assembly’s budget from N178bn to N344bn. How can you pretend to be solidarising with the poor when you are allocating the humongous size of the subsidy gains to yourself? We have woken up from our slumber!

“In Osun state, the palliative provision and Nigeria at large is shambolic and no tangible programme or projects have been achieved or initiated to ease the suffering of the people.

“We are aware of the increased accruable allocation to the state, the governor should endeavour to be judicious and humane on the finances of the state. We equally call on the Federal and state governments to balance infrastructure with humanitarian services.

“We have seen the manifestation of corruption on the gains of the fuel subsidy removal by various ministries under the Tinubu’s administration.

” All the palliative initiatives are wired with fraud and insincerity. For how long will the government continue to lavish on palliatives that do not reach the common people?

The OCSC hinted that it is very clear that the common Nigerian people have not gained anything from the subsidy removal, while the government officials are becoming richer daily.

“It is therefore important that the Nigerian people begin to mobilize and organize themselves for a mass action that is closer to us all. It is time to be united again for a common goal as we did in 2012.

“We hereby give the federal government seven days ultimatum to address the worsening economic situation, failure of which we are going to occupy the state and Nigeria at large.

“We call on labour and trade unions, artisans, market men and women, students and other Nigerians being affected by this economic hardship to join the imminent struggle of Occupy Nigeria 2024”.

On whether they would be afraid of arrest or intimidation from the security operatives, they said: “We are not afraid of arrest on the protest, we are resolute. Protest is our fundamental right. Let the state agents be informed. We are the product of popular struggles.”