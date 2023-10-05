Group Gives Atiku, Obi Seven-Day Ultimatum To Release Academic Records

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, have been called upon to also make their academic records public within seven days.

Team Beta Naija, a political organisation, issued the ultimatum on Thursday as they threatened to take the duo to court if they didn’t deliver their academic records within the stipulated time.

The call is coming amid the controversy trailing the academic record of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released by the Chicago State University (CSU) to Atiku.

The political group, however, advised Atiku to focus on demonstrating his electoral victory rather than casting doubt on President Tinubu’s academic background and transcript.

Speaking in a statement issued by its Director-General, Etinosa Igiebor in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the group berated Atiku for diverting attention and resources toward an issue that holds no uncertainty.

Igiebor stated, “We are hereby issuing another public call with a Seven (7) day ultimatum for compliance. Failure to do so will see us asking our lawyers, who are waiting in the wings, to institute a case against them in a court of competent jurisdiction to demand the release of the academic records of both the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

“The case before the Supreme Court is a logical one and not an emotional affair. If they want to win, they must prove beyond every reasonable doubt. Anything aside from logic will amount to a waste of time.

We urge Nigerians to continue their support for the President’s administration. We are mindful of the current challenges, and we are quite hopeful that the tide will change, and the country will blossom again.”