Group Frowns At Intimidation Of AIRS Revenue Partner, Bigly, Promises Showdown

A group, Concerned Anambra Citizens, CAC, has frowned at the ugly developments happening in the revenue-generating sector of the state, where intimidation, frame-up and sheer propaganda have come to the fore in order to frustrate the efforts of Bigly Oil and Gas Services, one of the frontline Revenue Partners of the government.

The past couple of days have been challenging for the Bigly revenue collection team, following orchestrated intimidation, by a team led by Mr. Christian Madubuko, who has been employing all illegitimate means of restraining the activities of the Bigly Oil and Gas team, authorised by the state government as Revenue Partners in a letter signed by Greg Ezeilo, the Chairman /CEO of the Anambra Internal Revenue Service, AIRS on September 1, 2023.

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Obi Mbamalu, it alleged that Christian Madubuko, who is an insider at the AIRS in order to protect the interest of the company he is fronting for, has been using very obnoxious means to prevent others from doing the work the government authorised them to do.

The statement reads in part: “We cannot but draw the attention of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on the need to call Mr. Christian Madubuko to order as he has employed ‘a kill them before the grow’ tactic of putting other revenue collectors out of the system.

“It is worrisome that only yesterday, he connived with some security agents to arrest and parade legitimate workers of Bigly under the premise that they were illegal revenue collectors, only to parade the young men who are doing so much to be law-abiding and earning legitimate income.

“He has also been using members of the Ocha Brigade to run after members of other teams in order to advance the interest of the company he is fronting.

“We, therefore, call on the governor to use his good offices to forestall this man from putting a dent in the numerous great strides he is making in Anambra, especially in the area of youth development, which Madubuko and his group are spoiling by arresting and labelling them as criminals and touts”.

The Concerned Anambra Citizens in another development promised that they would take to the streets in order to forestall what they called injustice against the youths of the state if Madubuko and his group continued to propagate their divisive tendencies.