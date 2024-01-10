Group frets over extortion, assault on truckers in Lagos

Lagos State Truck and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC) has condemned the extortion and assault on truck drivers in Lagos State by hoodlums. The association made the condemnation following an attack on a truck driver by hoodlums along the Mile 2—Oshodi express road, which has left the driver hospitalised.

The Chairman of the association, Lukman Shittu, said that some toll-collecting thugs at the Berger bus stop outwards on Mile 2-Oshodi Express Road on Saturday morning flagged down a loaded containerised truck to extort the driver. He noted that when the driver refused to stop, one of the thugs jumped onto the driver’s side and started dragging the steering wheel with him, which made the truck veer off to the other side of the road and crash into some tokunbo vehicles parked along the road. Shittu stressed that as the driver attempted to grab one of the hoodlums, he was stabbed from behind and rushed to the hospital.

The chairman added that on December 5, 2023, at the exact spot, the same hoodlums dragged steering with a driver, leading to the falling of a truck and its loaded container, causing huge financial loss to the importer and the truck owner. He noted that the activities of these destructive and lawless hoodlums were killing transportation business in the state and discouraging foreign investors. According to him, these hoodlums damage trucks, burgle containers in transit, collect money, and assault the drivers, causing road accidents and traffic gridlock, thereby making life unbearable for members of the public.