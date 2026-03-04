Group Flags Off Free Medical Respiratory Screening, Treatment For 200 Rice Millers

A project team of researchers, physicians, and policymakers under the aegis of the EQUI-RESP Africa Research Project on Tuesday flagged off free medical screening and treatment of respiratory diseases for over 200 persons at the Abakaliki Rice Mill.

The EQUI-RESP Project, which focuses on bridging the gap in respiratory health, is led by the Principal Investigator, who also doubles as the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Professor Jesse Uneke.

Addressing a large crowd at the event, Professor Uneke said the group is focused on improving equity in respiratory disease outcomes in Africa using data-driven tool interventions. The project is hosted by David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences in collaboration with the Institute of Child Health.

“On behalf of the management of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), officials of the Institute of Child Health, and Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA), Abakaliki, I want to commend President Tinubu for the Renewed Hope Agenda mandate, from which DUFUHS is benefiting.

“This intervention is part of Governor Nwifuru’s agenda to improve the health sector. We are here to collaborate with rice millers to achieve this goal. We came with equipment to screen people; drugs are available, and health workers are here to conduct the screening. Victims of respiratory pain, cough, or chest pain are being attended to.

“This four-day intervention is continuous to enable us to offer the needed assistance the millers require, as the health of these millers is a priority.

“The EQUI-RESP Ebonyi State project is supported by the National Institute for Health Research, United Kingdom (UK), and the University of Edinburgh.”

Uneke commended the management of the rice mill for accepting the intervention, noting that it indicates that the leadership of the mill is mindful of the health of those who come there to buy and sell.

“I charge the leadership to encourage the millers to take advantage of this intervention. Every disease identified during the screening will be taken care of,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chairman of the Abakaliki Rice Millers Association, Mr. Linus Obel, represented by his deputy, described the intervention as a good omen that would help maintain healthy lungs for active living.

In an interview, a miller, Mr. Nworie Omogo, commended EQUI-RESP for the intervention, stating that most of the hazards they encounter affect their respiratory systems.

Highlights of the event included free testing and treatment of rice millers who turned out for the programme.

Goodwill messages were received from the Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EB-PHCDA), Dr. Philip Ovuoba; the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ezeogo Lawrence; and the Secretary of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EB-SHIA), Dr. Divine Igwe.