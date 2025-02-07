Group Felicitates Senator Kalu Over Senate C’Ttee Appointment

Share

A political group, Coalition Of All Nigeria Support Group (COANSG) has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over his appointment as the Senate Committee Chairman, South East Development Commission (SEDC).

According to the group, the appointment is a welldeserved recognition of the former Governor of Abia State tireless efforts and dedication to the people of Abia North, South East region and the nation at large.

Recall that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio had on Tuesday announced Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia-North as the substantive pioneer Chairman of the newly created Senate Committee on SEDC.

Before his new appointment, the former Abia State Governor was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation. The group in a statement by its patron, Chief Emeka Ogwo Mba, noted that the vast experience of Senator Kalu would be deplored for the development of the region.

He said: “We’re privileged to have you occupy this position and we are hopeful that your vast experience will be deplored for the development of our dear region. “We pray that the Almighty God gives you the wisdom to function in this capacity

