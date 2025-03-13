Group Faults S’Court Ruling On Rivers LG Poll

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) says the Supreme Court lacks the constitutional powers to rule on the Rivers State local government election.

In a statement yesterday by President General Goodluck Ibem, the body said the House of Assembly Speaker Martins Amaewhule should be sued for perjury.

The group said: “The certified true copy of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court is not out yet and by law, it must be out within seven days after judgment or pronouncement by the court.

“Governor Siminialayi Fubara acted in haste without the CTC by dissolving the constitutionally elected local government chairmen and councilors who won and were sworn into office.

“That the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction over local government elections and the appeals on such elections are only vested in the tribunal and end in the State High court.

“Amaewhule should be charged for perjury which carries a sentence of 14 years imprisonment referencing his affidavit in the Federal High Court Abuja where he admitted to defection from PDP to the APC on December 13, 2023.”

