Group Faults EFCC’s Role In Mercy Chinwo, EeZee Tee’s Dispute

A Christian youth advocacy group, the Nigerian Christian Youth Network (NCYN), has criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interfering in the contractual dispute between music producer Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly called EeZee Tee, and gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

In a statement, by National Coordinator Michael Ekwere, the group expressed deep concerns over the EFCC’s involvement in what it insists is a purely civil matter.

It urged the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and respected Christian leaders to mediate instead.

According to the NCYN, its independent findings confirm that the disagreement between EeZee Tee and Mercy Chinwo is strictly contractual and does not fall under the EFCC’s mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes.

The group criticized the commission for allegedly abandoning its core duty of combating large-scale corruption in Nigeria while expending resources on what should have been a matter for civil courts.

