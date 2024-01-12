Group Faults Call To Stop PINL’s Surveillance Contract

The Anti-pipeline Vandalization/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Task Force Group, has faulted the call by the National Awareness Forum (NAF) on the Federal Government to cancel the crude oil pipeline surveillance contract being handled by the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL).

The Anti-Pipeline Task Force accused the NAF of being allegedly sponsored by oil theft cabals involved in the illicit theft of crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

The PINL is under the watch of the revered Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu Of Warri and Mr Osahon Okunbo as the Managing Director/CEO of the Company.

The group after an emergency meeting convened on Friday by its leader, former militant leader, Comrade Fiawei Pathfinder also known as General Osama in Warri Delta State, unanimously condemned, in strong terms, the unwarranted call made by the National Awareness Forum NAF that the pipeline surveillance contract job that is being handled by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) should be terminated.

According to a communique on Friday and signed by Comrade Fiawei, it said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the purported National Awareness Forum (NAF) is a tool being used by oil cabals involved in the illicit theft of crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

The Communique read “The call is unfounded, frivolous, baseless and false against a reputable and noble oil company. We are disappointed by some disgruntled, unscrupulous and criminal elements who have failed the country and Nigerians by their actions of criminality over the years, would descend so low by saying the officially awarded pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited PINL. should be terminated”.

“While we condemn in all totality the call made by this group of criminal elements calling for the cancellation of the pipeline surveillance contract, the leadership of Anti-pipeline Vandalization/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Task Force Group unanimously and vehemently dismiss all unfounded and baseless allegations levelled against the management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL.”

“We are really pained to see this in the media but we want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians that the allegations are fabricated lies from the figment of their poor imagination.

“The PINL is a company of international repute, which operates according to best global best practices, and this made the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Limited, NNPCL, to have confidence in it by awarding the contract.

“We have also resolved to pass a vote of confidence on the management of PINL because of the remarkable and outstanding achievements that had drastically reduced the incidence of criminal activities in the sector as they diligently carry out their job with sophisticated strategies catalysed by the use of modern technology”.

“We also warn those behind the unfounded claims and their sponsors to desist from these cheap blackmails which are signs that they are being frustrated from engaging in their illegal oil business.

“The PINL has succeeded in crumbling and frustrating these oil thieves and their sponsors. We implore Mr President to be wary of them and the NNPCL led by Engineer Mele Kyari not to take them seriously because there is nothing to back up their tissue of lies”.

“However, it is also imperative to unequivocally point out and put the records straight that despite some minor incidents of damages as a result of acts of sabotage on some pipelines recorded in the month of December 2023 and January 2024 in some parts of Rivers, Bayelsa States and those in the creeks of Delta State, the incidents per se is not linked to PINL management’s failure neither was there any form of compromise or abandonment of the surveillance job in the various pipeline locations.

“Rather these are normal NNPC routine checks on a monthly basis in order to cross-check the level of gains made by the various private security firms that it awarded the contract to secure the pipelines and safeguard the nation’s oil infrastructures.

“So, PINL has nothing to do with those minor pipeline vandalism cases recorded as seen to be the failure of PINL and as being speculated by the sponsors of the cheap blackmail.

“In conclusion, we once again call on Mr President and the Management of the NNPCL to discard the libellous statements made against the management of PINL because its Chairman, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, and the Managing Director/CEO, Mr Osahon Okunbo have worked tirelessly round the clock to engage all critical stakeholders and the pipeline host community youths, including that of traditional rulers from Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia and Imo States to solve the issues”.