Group Faults Bode George’s Advice On Atiku’s 2027 Presidential Ambition

Atiku Abubakar’s support group, the Face of Waziri Nigeria (FOWN) has described Chief Bode George’s recent counsel that the former Vice President should not contest the 2027 general elections as a clearly ill-intended one.

The group in a statement issued by its Director General, Mr. Bukky Adeojo, said Chief Bode George’s basis for advising Atiku against contesting in 2027, smacks of a venomous articulation of a pathological mandate waster.

According to FOWN, Bode George has played lead roles in sabotaging efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the past and, therefore, lacks any iota of honour to counsel anyone, let alone a well-dignified Atiku.

It said that George is not qualified to meddle in an all-important discourse that pertains to the future of PDP, rather he should support Atiku come 2027.

The group said: “He should not be a tribal bigot and it is time for him to support Atiku’s competency and well-rounded knowledge of Nigeria’s economy and challenges, but he equally has his own right to support whoever he wants that can butter his bread.

“Donald Trump is 78 years and he contested and Americans preferred him to Kamala. How old are Trump, Tinubu and Atiku?

“We are aware of Bode George’s romance with opposition in Lagos State for many years but we thought the older an elder gets, the better wise counsel he gives but his case is totally different.

“Bode George has no power or capacity to advise Atiku not to contest on the basis of age when his kinsman and President Bola Tinubu is of the same age as Atiku.

“Bode George has been the reason why PDP in Lagos is in shambles and comatose despite efforts of Dr. Chief Abimbola Ogunkelu’s efforts to shape and galvanize the party in Lagos to a better position.”

The group raised posers on the PDP’s trajectory and influence, berating Bode George as one who really has no pedigree to counsel Atiku.

“Where was Bode George when Atiku and others were forming PDP with Solomon Lar, Alex Ekwueme, Sunday Awoniyi, Jerry Gana and others? In what capacity is he advising Atiku?

“Has Atiku ever written a letter or memo to Bode George asking him for money to run his campaign? What contribution has he made in support of Atiku’s campaign since he said Atiku has been contesting for a long? Is Bode George not a patron of Wike and G-5 governors?”

