New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Faults APC…

Group Faults APC Move To Impose Akpabio On 10th Senate

A group of concerned Nigerians committed to democratic ideals and independent legislature under the auspices of Citizens Advocacy Group has rejected what it called the imposition of a candidate for the position of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The group in a statement said the decision by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to choose the Senate President for the senators-elect is an affront on the principle of separation of power.

The group said: “The decision by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impose a candidate on the Senate as the President of the next up- per legislative arm of the National Assembly has been generating issues in the polity.

“You will recall that the APC NWC has released the zoning of offices for the 10th National Assembly. A document issued after the NWC meeting in Abuja showed that the Senate President would come from the South-South and specifically, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom).

Read Previous

2 Businessmen Excrete 193 Cocaine Pellets In NDLEA’s Custody
Read Next

Obasanjo To IGP: You Deserve An Award For Crime Fighting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023