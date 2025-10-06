Group Faults Alleged Plot To Stage Protest Against FG In Zamfara

The Northern Socio-Political Rights Network (NSPRN) has raised alarm over the plan to organise a protest against the Federal Government in Zamfara State.

The group, in a statement issued by its President, Mohammed Farouk Lawal, said the protest is designed to discredit the Federal Government’s efforts and gains in the war on terror in the state.

It said: “Our attention has been drawn to a sinister plan to stage protests across Zamfara State tomorrow, Tuesday, 7th October 2025.

“The said plot is allegedly sponsored by the state government in a bid to discredit the Federal Government’s efforts and gains in the war on terror.

“While we at Northern Socio-Political Rights Network (NSPRN) are not unmindful of the security challenges in the state, we frown at the needless attempt to play politics with it, hatch wicked political plots, political witch hunt, and curry sympathy and popularity with the pains of the people.

“We call on Governor Dauda Lawal to conduct himself as a partner in progress with the Federal Government and military authorities rather than live up to the perceived reputation of a disruptive element in our national efforts towards eliminating security challenges from Zamfara and other parts of the country.

“We hope the organisers of the said protests will jettison the idea, which will also dampen the morale of personnel of one nation’s security forces on the frontline.

“We pray the sanctity of life and patriotism prevails in Zamfara State tomorrow and beyond.”