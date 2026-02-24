Group Faults Adedayo’s Article On Aiyedatiwa

The Akure Youth Democratic Vanguard (AYDV) has commended what it described as the measured, factual, and constitutionally grounded response of the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, to the recent article authored by a newspaper columnist, Festus Adedayo, which sought to discredit the oneyear achievements of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state.

The group, in a statement by its Coordinator, Abayomi Segun, described Dr. Ajulo’s intervention as “a courageous defence of truth against orchestrated falsehood,” noting that his presentation of verifiable facts and figures laid to rest what they termed “a sensational and outdated narrative that bears no resemblance to the Ondo State of today.”

According to AYDV, Dr. Adedayo’s article betrayed a troubling disconnect from the realities on ground, particularly in Akure, the state capital he claims as home.

“It is shocking that a son of Akure would paint a gloomy and imaginary portrait of stagnation at a time when residents of the capital city are daily witnesses to unprecedented infrastructural renewal, improved healthcare access, educational expansion, and renewed investor confidence,” the statement read.