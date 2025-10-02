Group Extends Medical Outreach To Osun Communities

A non-governmental organisation, Victory Support Foundation, in collaboration with the Southwest Progressive Group, has organised a free medical outreach across multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Osun State, while declaring support for Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), a gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The event, held at the APC Party Secretariat along Iragbiji Road in Ikirun, drew a large turnout, underscoring the foundation’s commitment to community health and political engagement.

Speaking at the outreach, Ambassador Olubunmi Olufunmilayo Lawal (Bumac), CEO and Founder of the Victory Support Foundation, narrated how the vision for the medical initiative emerged.

“I am not a doctor or nurse, but during a fifteen-day fasting and prayer, I received inspiration to provide free medical treatment for people. I immediately took action, and in the first outreach, more than one thousand people benefited. Today, over 800 people are being attended to,” she said.

She stressed that the free healthcare initiative is open to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, and also serves as a way to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day while supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s people-focused agenda.

“The delivery of free medical services has nothing to do with the political party you belong to; everyone is attended to equally,” she added.

“We decided to support AMBO because he is a leader known for his attentiveness to community needs. By the grace of God, he will be ordained as the next Governor of Osun State.”

Ambassador Lawal revealed that the foundation has already covered eight LGAs— Irewole, Ede North, Ede South, Ife Central, Olorunda, Osogbo, Boripe, and now Ifelodun— with plans to reach more communities.

Honourable Mulikat Abiola Jimoh, former member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Ifelodun Constituency, described the initiative as a lifeline for many residents.

“Health is wealth. Without good health, nothing can be achieved. We thank God for Hon. Olubunmi Lawal (Bumac), who has been consistent in championing this cause. Bringing this programme to Ifelodun shows her commitment to community welfare,” she said.

She praised Bumac’s unwavering support for AMBO, describing the outreach as tangible evidence of her dedication to the people.

Also speaking, Mrs. Muslimat Bamidele Ibrahim, Senatorial Women Leader for Osun Central, commended the initiative and urged residents to rally behind AMBO.

“This free medical outreach speaks for itself. If he can support the people even before attaining political office, it is clear he will do more when elected. I urge everyone to register and collect their PVCs. It is vital for voting and other civic responsibilities,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeyemi Adedeji, expressed gratitude to the organisers.

“Many people here are facing health challenges but cannot afford treatment due to the harsh economy. This outreach has brought hope and relief. It is free and fair, and we are grateful. May God bless the organisers,” he said.