Group Expresses Readiness To Canvass Votes For Ayedatiwa

The Mandate Movement (TMM), a political group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed its readiness to campaign for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to win the November 16 Ondo State governorship poll.

In a statement, the group said it aims to achieve a dual purpose of consolidating the holds of the party in the state and entrenching good governance.

The Interim Chairman Adejombo Omofunmilewa also reaffirmed the readiness of his team to aggressively comb through the nooks and crannies of the State to canvass for massive votes for APC. He added that the group would work for Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the election.

