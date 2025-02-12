Group Exhibition, Recycling Matters I, Opens At Alexis Galleries

Share

Recycling Matters I, a group exhibition showcasing new works by Francis Denedo, Konboye Ebipade Eugene, Olushola Olajobi, and Yusuf Riliwan Idowu, four participants in the recent residency by the Lagos-based Alexis Galleries, opens this Saturday.

The four interdisciplinary artists working with found objects and materials, implore diverse innovative approaches to the idea of waste and utility, through forms and colour, while producing aesthetical assemblage of works that connects the human condition to materiality and consumption.

Their works feature a wide range of mediums from different found materials including stain glasses, rubber, scrap metal and nylon wastes.

By repurposing discarded objects found and collected from their immediate environs, these artists reutilize and recover our penchant engagement with wastefulness and consumer excesses, while making social commentary on pressing issues which addresses the human experience, inequality, injustice, mismanagement and environmental pollution.

“Recycling Matters I aims to inspire viewers to reconnect with the idea of reinvention and social intervention, by transforming community-dumped debris into aesthetic treasure,” the founder and director of Alexis Galleries, Patty ChidiacMastrogiannis, said in a statement announcing the exhibition.

“In a society paralyzed by waste and consumption, this exhibition motivates viewers to take proactive, responsive efforts towards their immediate environment and society,” she added.

Engagement with the social reality of waste, utility

Curated by Uche Obasi, ‘Recycling Matters I’ engages with the social reality of waste, utility and functionality, in light of profusion of consumer excesses and socio-economic factors.

“This exhibition draws us in to take part in the process and result of remaking, reinvention and reusage, revealing everyday objects that reconnect our place in its utility, grace and duality of meaning.

“Through forms and colour, these artists produce aesthetic assemblage of works from installation, sculpture and multimedia combinations that reflect and connect the human condition to consumption and environmental pollution,” Obasi noted in his curatorial statement.

He added that ‘Recycling Matters I’ “bring together innovative works that capture the hidden value and essence in wastage, inviting viewers to reconcile their place and role in recycling everyday discarded objects, while nurturing a safe, environmental management culture.”

The artists

Eugene re-invents portraiture that emerge out of meticulously stitched assemblage of discarded rubber footwear, held together as a grid of shades of visual fields perceptible through radiant hue of colors that represents an interplay between old and new.

Eugene’s work ‘Bose’ pushes beyond the boundaries of gender limitations on survival and livelihood. Riliwan employs systematic cubic arrangement of retro-reflective debris of broken pieces of glass bottle drinks harmonised in different shades, textures and vibrant colors.

His work, ‘Elegance of Heritage’ portrays a portrait and cultural identity of a young woman, adorned with simple yet meaningful tribal markings.

Using discarded scrap metal, Denedo crafts used materials into forms and meanings, to address the age-long, universal human quest for freedom and autonomy.

Denedo’s work reminds us of the human need to act with courage, resilience and determination in the face of adversity. His sculptural work ‘Emancipation’ is an expressive gesture on defiance, resistance and liberty.

For Olajobi, working with nylon wastes allows him to explore the interplay of everyday consumption, utility, and disposal. Olajobi’s ‘Infestation Series I’ is a sculptural i n s t a l l at i o n that invites the viewers to confront the overwhelming presence of nylon waste in our environment.

He recontextualizes waste as a primary material, challenging our perceptions of value while making commentary on waste pollution and sustainable environmental management practices in Nigeria.

Denedo, a Nigerian multidisciplinary artist, developed his artistic skills through formal education, attending primary and secondary schools in Benin City and Agbor before graduating with a Higher National Diploma in Fine Arts from Auchi Polytechnic in 1993.

His artistic career spans over three decades, with numerous exhibitions across Nigeria. Notable public sculptures by Denedo can be found across Lagos State, including the iconic Eyo statues on AdenijiAdele, Lagos Island, and the Governor’s office.

His works are highly regarded and have been acquired by numerous private collectors in Nigeria and abroad.

Konboye is a visionary Nigerian artist who sees tales of resilience in discarded footwear, breathing new life and transforming each pair into a testament of human experience.

With a keen eye for detail, his stunning portraits emerge out of carefully assembled footwear, held together through a very meticulous and meditative stitching pattern that represents a connection between old and new.

Konboye’s impressive repertoire includes a residency at the Omooba Yemisi Shyllon Art Foundation (OYASAF) in 2019, and a workshop atthe prestigious International Mosaic Symposium in Patagonia, Argentina.

Olajobi is a multidisciplinary artist, researcher, and sustainability advocate. His artistic practice navigates the intersections of environmental sustainability, social justice, and human experience.

Through sculpture-like installations, Olajobi explores themes of consumerism, waste management, ecological consciousness, and community engagement.

By drawing inspiration from his surroundings, Olushola ingeniously employs nylon waste as an artistic medium to shed light on the detrimental effects of consumerism on the environment.

His body of works invites audiences to examine the powerful, psychological influences that drive consumer behavior through his skillful juxtaposition of art and science, exploring how advertising techniques impact consumer choices and contribute to the climate crisis.

Through exhibitions, Olushola’s evocative artworks captivate audiences with their aesthetic brilliance and ignite important conversations about the intersection of art, climate change, water, politics of extraction, consumerism, and the pressing need for environmental and social stewardship in contemporary Africa.

Riliwan is a versatile and multidisciplinary artist who weaves together Painting, Sculpture, Mosaic and Installation to reflect the rich, cultural heritage and environmental nuances of his surroundings.

He graduated in 2013 as a painter from the famous Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, where he obtained the Higher National Diploma (specialising in painting), after he has been trained as a sculptor under the supervision of Uduh Maduka Francis (ARTDEALS STUDIO) at the Universal Studios of Art, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria.

Riliwan’s formal concerns draw upon the aesthetic, his works offering a deeper understanding of his background and environment to capture the beauty of the ordinary and mundane.

His artistry transforms found materials into vibrant, thought-provoking narratives. Chidiac-Mastrogiannis expressed appreciation to the Macallan brand for the generous support of the ‘Recycling Matters’ residency program at Alexis Galleries, adding that “your commitment to sponsoring resources for emerging artists working with recycled materials and waste is truly commendable.”

She assured of Alexis galleries commitment to nurturing the highest standard form of excellence for the macallan brand, by representing and collaborating with innovative artists that inspire sustainability through art.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our loyal collectors and patrons, whose continued patronage has been invaluable to us.

We also extend our appreciation to the talented artists who have created exceptional works of art for the recycling matter first edition, as well as to our audience, whose enthusiasm has firmly established Alexis Galleries as a hub of the visual art community.”

