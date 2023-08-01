Group equips over 1,000 students with ICT skills in Ondo school

A digital skill acquisition training designed to equip secondary school students with Microsoft Office Proficiency, an added skill to their life skillset, is being organised and sponsored by Okeagbe Vanguard Association (OVA) for students of Ajuwa Grammar School, OkeagbeAkoko, Ondo State. More than 60 students are currently benefiting from the first batch of the free ICT training programme at the school’s ICT Centre.

The programme, according to the Convener of the association, Prince Steve Arasanyin, based in the United States, and the Chairman, Bashorun Akin Bada, former Chief Executive Officer, Transmission Company of Nigeria, and Senior Special Assistant to President on Power Transmission and System Operations, is expected to achieve a 100 per cent digital literacy for the students and members of the community in the next few years.

“Okeagbe will be one of the computer literacy hub in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state, Ondo State and the country at large, where young people would develop software/ apps that will be known all over the world,” the Programme Coordinator/Secretary of the association, Ayobami Ogedengbe said. He added: “With the support from all and sundry, this vision being championed by the Okeagbe Vanguard Association should be given necessary attention. There is a need for the strategic human resource development of our people in Okeagbe as far as building the young population to be globally competitive for 21st century relevance as concerned.

“An investment in the direction of digital literacy will go a long way in closing the ICT gap among the students on one hand, and Okeagbe and the rest of the world on the other. In an increasingly globalised world, Digital literacy should be a fundamental human and child right in which every child irrespective of socio-economic status should have unfettered access to IT.”

Okeagbe Vanguard Association (OVA), a non-profit organisation registered with the CAC, is inspired by the need to assist citizens of the Okeagbe community to develop its educational infrastructure. With the mission to facilitate and execute programmes aimed at empowerment of youths of the community; facilitate, promote and encourage skills acquisition among teenagers and the youths in order to eradicate poverty and eliminate social vices in the community, the association was instituted as a response to the need to tackle the challenges of lack of resources and support for the teeming unemployed graduates in the community. In its focus for coalition building and community alliances, OVA, Arasanyin said, recognised the importance of building alliances with educational groups to address common problems of unemployment and social deviance.

“It actively participates in coalitions and collaborations with organisations to work towards shared goals,” he explained, stating that the association has embarked on the building of a Skills Acquisition Centre (SAC) and OVA ICT Centre in Okeagbe, as it continues to play a significant role in addressing the needs of the youths of the community to promote growth and development.

With the pilot ICT skill training project at Ajuwa Grammar School, which is aimed at delivering ICT education to at least 1,000 students free of charge, a training programme that is still ongoing, he added that when completed, the SAC would be followed by advancing the broader goals of launching the association’s flagship project. The SAC, Arasanyin added, is a UNDP project initiated some years back to conduct vocational training for the people and the teeming graduates who are unable to find work after their high school or university education.

Against this background, OVA, Bashorun Bada, explained is set to reactivate the Centre and put it to effective use, while the association also undertakes political empowerment of the people through involvement in political enlightenment and community leadership development. “It encourages Okeagbe youths to engage in the political process, register to vote, and run for public office.

We are making an impact and ensuring that the concerns and interests of our youths and citizens are represented and heard in decision-making processes,” the Chairman said. Impact Speaking further, he recalled that OVA in the last few years has expanded its programmes and initiatives to address new challenges facing the community, saying: ‘We are, therefore, focused towards building a sustainable community powered and driven by ICT literate to create lasting change.”