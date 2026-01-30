Group Endorses Tinubu For Second Term, Targets 10m Votes

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard (BAT Vanguard) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, promising to mobilise not less than 10 million votes to ensure his reelection in 2027. Sola Olofin, the Convener of BAT Vanguard, a prominent support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this during the organisation’s end-ofthe-year party and special recognition awards in Abuja.

Olofin, who is also the board chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), said the group’s endorsement is anchored on Tinubu’s performance, capacity, vision and the need to consolidate on-going reforms.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage and clarity in leadership. He has taken bold decisions that were postponed for decades, decisions necessary to reset our economy and secure Nigeria’s future.

“From critical fiscal reforms and subsidy rationalisation to restoring investor confidence, stabilising monetary policy, accelerating infrastructure development and redesigning social investment programmes, the direction is clear.

“Nigeria is being rebuilt deliberately, systematically and with vision. In security, we are witnessing stronger coordination, intelligence-driven operations and gradual restoration of confidence across affected regions. These reforms are not easy, but they are necessary.

Nigerians are beginning to see the impact,’’ he said. Olofin noted that the Tinubuled administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is “no longer a promise, but a living testament of reform that is steadily repositioning Nigeria. “It is on this strong record of performance that I speak clearly and without ambiguity. The BAT Vanguard hereby formally endorses President Tinubu for a second term in office, come 2027.

“This endorsement is grounded in performance, capacity, vision and proven leadership. We believe continuity is essential. We believe the reforms must be consolidated. We believe President Tinubu remains the best leader to complete this transformation,” he said.

The BAT Vanguard national convener announced that the group is strategically repositioning from a political campaign structure to a governance support institution. He added that the group is set to embark on structured monitoring and evaluation engagements across key ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

According to him, the move is intended to ensure compliance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, strengthening delivery and accountability. “In addition, BAT Vanguard is launching a major national social investment inspired by the Renewed Hope vision.

Beginning in 2028, we will roll out targeted social assistance programmes to support no fewer than 50,000 vulnerable households nationwide with food items, school materials and basic welfare support,” Olofin stated. Also speaking, an APC chieftain, Dr O’Diakpo Obire, said that the 2027 mandate was about “completing a reform journey under Tinubu’s leadership that has already begun to reshape the foundations of Nigeria.”

Obire noted that since 2023, the Tinubu administration had placed Nigeria’s finances on a more sustainable path, with infrastructure renewal accelerating across states. He cited the Student Loan Fund, foreign exchange reforms, power sector interventions and targeted social programmes as key achievements.

He urged the group to continue playing a pivotal role in taking government achievements to the grassroots and countering misinformation. Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammed Idris, expressed the ministry’s commitment to countering misinformation and highlighting the administration’s achievements.

Idris pledged the ministry’s partnership with BAT Vanguard and other stakeholders to use the newly-approved Media and Information and Literacy Institute, which would take off in 2028, to counter misinformation nationwide.

“Only a blind and deaf man would not see all the works of this administration,” the minister, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, said. The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on his part, said the impact of democracy is now being felt at the grassroots in the FCT.

Wike, who was represented by Abdullahi Ango, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development in the FCT, expressed confidence that APC will win elected offices in the FCT due to the administration’s achievements. “For the first time, the grassroots within the territory are now seeing the dividends and practical definition of what democracy is all about,’’ he said.

Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement and Hon. Fatoba Olusola, chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, also commended the vanguard for its support and contributions to good governance.