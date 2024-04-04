Group Endorses Suswam For PDP Nat’l Chairmanship

The ambition of former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam to occupy the vacant position of the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday received a major boost as a group, Concerned Benue PDP stakeholders endorsed him for the position.

The party’s stakeholders also resolved to further present Senator Suswam to the State, Zonal and National Working Committees of the party as a sole candidate for the position from the state.

Leading the endorsement, were Benue PDP G-14 and G-9, the business class, women groups as well as the academicians and the clergy as well as serving and former House of Assembly members among others.

Chief convener of the ceremony and former governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP, Dr Paul Ubwa, said it became imperative to complete the State slot occasioned by the court order restraining Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu from presiding over the affairs of the party.

Dr. Ubwa noted that “given the political credentials, pedigree, experience, exposure and connection of Senator Suswam at the national stage, he is the right and proper person to rescue the PDP at this challenging times”.

Guest speaker at the event, Prof. Nicholas Adah, task Benue PDP not to view Suswam’s ambition as a personal one but an all encompassing pursuit for justice and fair-play.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed optimism that Suswam will lead the party to prosperity and reposition it ahead of 2027 general elections given the various reconciliatory roles he played during his days as governor and Senator.

In a remark, the North Central PDP Secretary, Mr. Maurice Tsav, observed that although Senator Suswam is a good product, the Concerned Benue PDP Stakeholders should step-up their game as there are other aspirants from the zone eyeing the same position.

Speaking on behalf of the former members of the National Assembly from the state, Speaker Pro-tempo, Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba, stated that the values, principles, philosophy and party discipline that well envisioned by the founding fathers of the PDP has been completely eluded and discarded by some elected party members, stressing that it will only take someone like Senator Suswam to restore order and discipline in the party.

Hon. Tsegba said with Suswam on the saddle as National Chairman, “the party will no longer be controlled by outsiders and spoilers”.

Moving the motion to confirm Senator Suswam as the sole candidate from Benue State, Rt. Hon. Terngu Tsegba, was emphatic that the position and resolution the group should be presented to the State, Zonal and National Executive Council of the party for consideration and proactive approval.