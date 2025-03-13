Group Empowers Persons With Disabilities To Expand Inclusion

Share

In order to pave the way for disability rights and inclusion in Nigeria, The Ability Life Initiative (TALI) which was unveiled recently, has declared it would dismantle barriers and create opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The high-impact event brought together government leaders, advocates, international partners, and industry stakeholders, all united by a shared commitment to fostering inclusivity. Speaking at the unveiling, TALI Cofounder Prada Uzodimma set the tone for the day, delivering an impassioned call to action:

“Today is more than the launch of an organization; it is the dawn of a movement—one that seeks to bridge gaps, dismantle barriers, and build a world where persons with disabilities can live, thrive, and succeed on their own terms.”

She emphasized that TALI was born out of a deep-seated belief that persons with disabilities deserve more than just survival; they deserve access to healthcare, education, economic opportunities, and a society that sees them for their abilities rather than their limitations.

The Governor of Kwara State, who was also present, reinforced his commitment to creating an enabling environment for PWDs within the state. In his statement, he said “We are committed to ensuring that accessibility is not an afterthought but a standard in every infrastructure, education, and employment policy we implement.”

The event witnessed a historic commitment from the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, who announced two newly created government job positions exclusively for persons with disabilities.

“By creating these roles, we are taking a definitive step toward integrating disability inclusion into our technological and scientific sectors,” he stated. “Every individual, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to contribute to our nation’s growth.”

Senator Ned Nwoko gave a goodwill message, expressing his unwavering support for TALI, commending the visionary leadership of the co-founders.

“What these women are doing is nothing short of inspirational,” he said. “Their relentless advocacy is changing lives, and I am committed to supporting them at every level to ensure our policies translate into real, impactful change.”

His endorsement underscored the need for strategic partnerships across government, industry, and civil society to drive lasting progress.

First Lady of Kwara State delivered a stirring speech highlighting the importance of inclusive policies at both national and international levels. “The world cannot afford to leave behind 15 per cent of its population,” she stated.

“Disability inclusion must be at the forefront of every development agenda.” Oprah-Uzodimma Ohaeri on behalf of the organization, delivered a closing remark expressing gratitude to distinguished guests and attendees for being part of the unveiling and reiterated the efforts of Tali in creating a more equitable society for all.

Disability inclusion is not just a moral obligation—it is an economic and social imperative. The world must move beyond tokenism and towards real, measurable change.

