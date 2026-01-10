Group Empowers Abuja Youths Through Gospel Revolution

An Abuja based firm, DE PC Electrical and Electronics Company LTD has organized a programme, DEPC Gospel Revolution to empower Abuja youths through inspirational events and programmes.

The Founder of DE-PC, Mr. Emmanuel Okwo who is the managing director of the firm, while addressing journalists at the 2026 Abuja Gospel Revolution/Album Launch themed ‘The Love of Jesus stated that the event is dedicated to discipline young people in the Word of God, worship, prayer and praising God.

“Through its talent show, school outreach, and skill acquisition programs, the Gospel Revolution Crew has reached out to thousands of youths, sharing messages of hope and empowerment.” DE-PC Gospel Revolution is part of a broader movement to empower Nigerian youths, who make up over 60% of the country’s population.

Various initiatives, including skill acquisition programs, entrepreneurship training, and mentorship schemes, are being implemented to equip young Nigerians with the tools they need to succeed.

“We always give Nigerian youths a year’s scholarship to study and learn skills in our Company at DE PC Electrical and Electronics Compa- ny LTD. More also, by God’s grace we are grateful to impact them positively in their spiritual life, physically, mentally and Academically etc.

“With the help of God, Gospel Revolution is a global movement, therefore we shall be moving it round the earth, from campus to campus, from school to school, rural outreach,” he stated. He further added that “We are posting testimonial Series, Talent Hunt Mentorship, Digital Distribution.

We do this because the biggest mistake is letting the energy in them die, but by the Grace of God I will not let the energy die until our generation knows God. He called for support from stakeholders with likeminds to keep the project going. He urged the government to provide a Godly Environment Policy.

“The government can formally authorize us to use school premises by classifying the programme as a “soul-nurturing, to fellowship with the students during their FCS fellowship period.”