Group Empowers 500 Female Students With Education Materials, Others In Lagos

SIFAX Group has empowered at least 500 female students with education materials, mentorship, and other essential supplies such as sanitary pads and notebooks.

The students were empowered during an outreach programme organised by the group at Apapa Senior High School, Apapa, Lagos, as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.

According to the group, the initiative aligned with the global theme of this year’s this year’s International Women’s Day: “Accelerate Action,” which highlights the importance of investing in girl-child education and fostering the development of future female leaders.

Through the outreach, SIFAX Group reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young girls, recognising that investing in their education today would pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future.

The high points of the event were motivational talks from the senior female Executive Officers at SIFAX Group, including Group Head, Marketing, Catherine Abuah; Head, Oil Monitoring, Kate Damasus; Head, Stevedoring, Pat Nwaogwugwu; Head, Corporate Communications, Sky Capital (a subsidiary of SIFAX Group), Onyinye Emenike; Head Nurse, SIFAX Group, Juliet Eges, among others.

In the separate presentations, the various speakers shared their career journey, where they emphasised resilience, hard work, and importance of education in people’s growth and life development.

For instance, Catherine Abuah, while reflecting on her background, told the students that “education is not a scam, but it opens doors, breaks the cycle of poverty, and empowers girls to shape their future.”

She, therefore, encouraged the female students to pursue knowledge, work diligently, and uphold strong values, even as she reinforced that their dreams are achievable through dedication, hard work and integrity.

Meanwhile, a key session of the outreach programme focused on breaking gender barriers and achieving financial independence where students raised questions about cultural expectations and role of ethics in success.

Addressing concerns about whether connections or unethical practices are necessary for advancement, the speakers noted: “Integrity and hard work will take you far, but you do not need to compromise your values in order to succeed.”

Juliet Eges, who led a dedicated session on menstrual hygiene management, offered practical guidance on self-care and debunked common myths surrounding female monthly menstrual periods. The session also emphasised the need for open conversations about menstrual health with a view to reducing stigma and empowering girls to manage their well-being confidently.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the students, the Head Girl of the school, Omotunde Olufunmilayo, said: “We are deeply grateful to SIFAX Group for this life-changing opportunity. The lessons on self-care, resilience, and education have inspired me and other students to dream bigger and believe in ourselves.

