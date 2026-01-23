Group Elevates Man Of The Week Initiative To Monthly Honour

Akpoazaa Group has announced the elevation of its Man of the Week recognition to a Man of the Month honour, describing the move as a deliberate effort to enhance prestige and ensure thorough evaluation of nominees.

The announcement was made during a New Year press conference, where Group Managing Director, Dr Frank Igbojindu (PhD), outlined the rationale behind the transition.

According to him, the growing influence of the initiative made it imperative to adopt a structure that allows adequate time for verification, impact measurement, and public engagement.

“The monthly recognition strengthens our resolve to reward substance over noise and impact over publicity,” he said.

He added that the initiative would continue to serve as a moral compass, encouraging individuals and organisations to prioritise service to humanity as a core leadership value.