New Telegraph

January 23, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Elevates Man…

Group Elevates Man Of The Week Initiative To Monthly Honour

  • January 23, 2026
  • 1 minute read

Akpoazaa Group has announced the elevation of its Man of the Week recognition to a Man of the Month honour, describing the move as a deliberate effort to enhance prestige and ensure thorough evaluation of nominees.

The announcement was made during a New Year press conference, where Group Managing Director, Dr Frank Igbojindu (PhD), outlined the rationale behind the transition.

According to him, the growing influence of the initiative made it imperative to adopt a structure that allows adequate time for verification, impact measurement, and public engagement.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The monthly recognition strengthens our resolve to reward substance over noise and impact over publicity,” he said.

He added that the initiative would continue to serve as a moral compass, encouraging individuals and organisations to prioritise service to humanity as a core leadership value.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Strike: KEDCO Accuses Union Of Plunging Millions Into Darkness
Read Next

NOGIG 2026: Finalists Emerge In Football Event