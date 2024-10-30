Group Educates Children On Importance Of Protecting Girl Child

Share

The Initiative for Grassroots Interventions and Development in Education (IGIDE) celebrated the 2024 International Day of the Girl, through a special sensitization programme on protecting the girl child.

Although the celebration came behind the United Nations slated 11th October International Day of the Girl, IGIDE took a more educating direction as it went for sensitization about the girl child in mixed secondary schools, to equally educate the boys on whom the girl child should be to them.

At Ahiaba Junior High School, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State IGIDE led by its Executive Director, Mrs Eunice Egbuna, took time to educate the young minds about the need to see every Girl Child as a sister, cousin or a close relative and to learn to show them love and respect.

The group thoroughly dealt with issues around the female gender, and discussed it properly, as the students freely cited examples of gender discrimination abuse happening around their environment, and were thereafter instructed on how to keep the girl child safer.

The sensitization programme which was carried out by IGIDE and its partners; the Community Alliance Against Poverty and the Abia Retired Teachers Forum (ART-FORUM) had the distribution of education materials (textbooks on English Language) with so many copies presented to the school for students’ use by IGIDE Executive Director, Mrs Eunice Egbuna.

The partner from Community Alliance Against Poverty, Mr Godson Ibekwe-Umelo spoke extensively on why this celebration is global, tracing the history back to 1995 when the first move was made by women to be recognized till 2011 when United Nations gave it a global status.

Another partner representing the Abia Retired Teachers Forum (ART-FORUM), Mrs Oyoms Florence, advised the girls against allowing anyone to take advantage of their gender but to compete fairly with their male counterparts in education and career.

New Telegraph reports that at the end of the sensitization, the students vowed to stand up against abuse of all forms and gender discrimination.

The majority of the boys who reacted after the sensitization stressed that they were going home with three new information that; the Girl Child should be protected and defended; the Girl Child should be respected, and that the Girl Child should be empowered for a better society.

On the part of the girls, a majority of them who spoke vowed to apply This year’s theme “Girls’ vision for the future”, to set goals for themselves to be outstanding like some of the best women in Nigeria and across the globe.

