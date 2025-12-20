Group E: Tradition, Ambition And Underdogs Dream

Group E of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco brings together four very different teams, each with its own story and ambition.

Algeria and Burkina Faso enter as the group favourites, Equatorial Guinea lurk as a dangerous outsider, and Sudan aim to re- kindle past glory.

The group promises exciting matches filled with tactical battles, passion, and the unpredictability that makes African football special. Algeria, the Desert Foxes, are the team to watch.

Winners in 1990 and 2019, they arrive with a mix of European-based stars and tactical discipline, determined to re- claim their place among Africa’s elite.

Led by captain Riyad Mahrez and coach Vladimir Petkovic, Algeria start their campaign against Sudan on December 24 in Rabat.

The Fennecs’ technical flair and experience make them the benchmark for the group, and they will be keen to make every game count as they seek redemption on the continental stage. Burkina Faso, the Stallions, are known for their resilience and unity.

Their runners-up finish in 2013 showed that they can challenge the best, and under coach Brama Traore and captain Bertrand Traore, they aim to push for another strong run.

Athletic and disciplined, Burkina Faso will look to use every opportunity to reach the knockout stages, beginning with their match against Equatorial Guinea on December 24 in Casablanca. Equatorial Guinea, the National Thunder, are the dark horses of the group.

They thrive on surprising stronger teams, combining compact defence with sharp attacks. With a history of spirited performances, including a fourth-place finish in 2015, they have the tools to upset the favourites.

Led by captain Emilio Nsue and coach Juan Micha, Equatorial Guinea will seek to exploit any weakness and prove that they cannot be underestimated.