Group Drums Support For Lalong’s Re-Election In 2027

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, has received endorsement from various groups canvassing for his continuity in the Senate ahead of the 2027 General elections.

Senator Lalong, who was in his hometown, Shendam, for the Christmas celebrations, received the endorsement when he visited his campaign office in Shendam, where an APC pressure group dubbed “Lalong Progressive Movement (LPM) announced that it has perfected plans to embark on vigorous mobilisation towards his re-election in 2027.

Alh Musa Gunda, leader of the group, said LPM has a large following in the six local Government areas of the Senatorial District and is determined to ensure that Senator Lalong’s return to the Senate in 2027 is smooth.

The group lauded his achievements and said he has proven to be an exceptional leader with both national and grassroots appeal and a record of achievements.

They informed Senator Lalong that a bus has been donated to the LPM by some of his supporters for the achievement of the objectives of the group.

Senator Lalong, accompanied by the member representing QuaanPan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency, John Dafaan, Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, MD/CEO North Central Development Commission (NCDC) and other supporters, said he was surprised and humbled by the expression of support and prayers.

He said APC is waxing stronger on the Plateau, and the efforts of groups such as the LPM will ensure it sweeps the polls when they take place.

Senator Lalong also attended the Bit Kalong in Dorok Chiefdom, where he applauded the community for sustaining and reviving the culture and traditions of the gamai people.

He assured them that he will continue to work for the development of the area, including the completion of those he left behind as Governor.