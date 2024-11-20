Group Donates Sanitary Pads To Secondary School Girls In Osun

Share

A non-profit organisation, Erelu Funmi Ayoola Foundation, through its initiative, “Pad a Girl Today,” has distributed thousands of sanitary pads to girls in selected secondary schools in Osun State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the founder of the NGO, Erelu Funmi Ayoola, said the ‘Pad a girl today’ was conceived to assist parents and also help to keep the girls free from infections.

Ayoola further explained that the initiative was dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by young girls in rural communities.

She said the initiative is a response to the high cost of menstrual products and the “unsafe improvision by parents and the young girls.

‘’A lot of young decent girls have infections which are traced to the improvised sanitary pads being used by them due to the ever-rising price of the conventional pads, so as a group, we thought of how we can assist in our little way and that’s what we are doing.”

The event where the items were distributed was preceded by the distribution of exercise books to students of some selected secondary schools, at the Ipetumodu town hall.

The benefitting schools which include; the Apostolic School, C and S Grammar School, Origbo Community High School, CAC Commercial School and Local Authority Secondary School, were present at the event.

At the event, over 10,000 books were given to students in various public schools in Ife North Local Government.

