Group Donates Medical Items, Equipment To Ifako Ijaye General Hospital In Lagos

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), a social group, DeZenith Club of Lagos, has donated of medical items and equipment to the Ifako Ijaye General Hospital in Lagos.

Speaking at annual convention of the club and the end of the year ceremony held in Lagos, its President, Yomi Samson, said the donation will alleviate the overbearing challenges of the medical needs of the hospital being faced by the patients.

He said: “As part of our usual way to herald this year Event that has been our Custom and tradition for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“These items were received by the Medical Director and his management team with great appreciation as they confirmed we actually met their needs.