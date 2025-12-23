New Telegraph

December 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Group Donates Medical…

Group Donates Medical Items, Equipment To Ifako Ijaye General Hospital In Lagos

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), a social group, DeZenith Club of Lagos, has donated of medical items and equipment to the Ifako Ijaye General Hospital in Lagos.

Speaking at annual convention of the club and the end of the year ceremony held in Lagos, its President, Yomi Samson, said the donation will alleviate the overbearing challenges of the medical needs of the hospital being faced by the patients.

He said: “As part of our usual way to herald this year Event that has been our Custom and tradition for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The Club donated some medical items in large quantities to Ifako Ijaye General Hospital to alleviate the overbearing challenges of the medical needs of the Hospital being faced by the patients.

“These items were received by the Medical Director and his management team with great appreciation as they confirmed we actually met their needs.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria’s Exports To ECOWAS Countries Up 37.67% To N6.14trn
Read Next

Natural Daylight Can Help Diabetics Control Blood Sugar –Study