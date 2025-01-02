Group Donates Gifts To Lagos New Year Babies

Share

A Lagos-based organisation, GVS Cosmetics, has gifted materials to some babies born as the world celebrates New Year 2025.

The company said its action was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the need to play roles that would put smiles on the faces of citizens.

The staff of the organisation on Thursday visited three general hospitals across Lagos to celebrate with the new mothers and their babies and donate personal care products to them.

At the Gbagada General Hospital, the company gave materials and its products to Mrs Medina Olayiwola and Mrs Esther Joseph; at the Maternal and Child Centre, Ajah, Mrs Christabel Akpat, Mrs Rianat Idowu, Mrs Doris Okeke, Mrs Happiness Mathias, and Mrs Funmilayo Jagbojagbo all benefitted.

The management of the company also visited the Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo Odofin where Mrs. Oluchi Moses and Mrs. Esther Onyeme benefitted.

Pharmacist Lucy Odumu, General Manager, Marketing, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of the company, Chief Ebere Nwosu, said the organisation was passionate about supporting new mothers.

“Our company has always had this zeal to touch lives, especially new mothers and their babies. Chief Nwosu is a philanthropist and he has put all these together for the benefit of the mothers and the new entrants to the world.

“During childbirth and immediately after it, women are at their most vulnerable, as they now have a new life to care for.

“This initiative aims to bring smiles to the faces of these mothers by giving them personal care and beauty products to take care of themselves and their babies, making them feel good,” she said.

Noting the company’s commitment to promoting maternal and child care in society, she added: “Initially, we planned to visit eight hospitals, but due to logistics and feedback, we settled for the three hospitals.

“This initiative aims to become a lifetime event with activities lined up for other significant internationally recognised days.”

The team commended the staff of the hospitals for helping those they described as “mothers in need.”



