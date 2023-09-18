Group Distances Rivers Monarch From SP Bako’s Death

A socio-cultural group, Ekpeleni Ekpeye, has called for the release of His Imperial Majesty, Eze (Amb) Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, who was invited by the police after the brutal killing of SP Bako Angbashim, the former DPO of Ahoada Police Division at Odiemudie community in Ahoada East Local Council Area of Rivers State.

The late Bako was ambushed and killed by one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu, a.k.a. 2-Baba, and members of his criminal gang, promoting the Rivers State government to place a N100 million bounty on him and his gang members.

The traditional ruler was invited after the incident but has not been released or charged to court for any crime, a development that the group find troubling.

While the group commends the Rivers State Government and the Security agencies for their prompt responses and actions so far taken, and wants the perpetrators to be prosecuted, it, however, wants the monarch freed.

In a statement signed by Elder Jonathan Robinson Ewoh (president) and Comrade Ogboka Chris Umeda (Secretary), the group described the Monarch’s continued incarceration as an embarrassment to the people of Ekpeye nation.

The group also expressed worry that more than one week after the killing of SP Bako with one hundred million naira bounty placed on the killers by the Rivers State Government, “Ekpeye people and indeed, Nigerians are yet to hear success story recorded by the security agencies in that regard.”

The statement adds: “More worrisome is the continued detention of the Monarch of the Ethnic Nation, His Imperial Majesty, Eze (Amb) Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III, who was invited as the traditional ruler of Ekpeye Nation where the incident happened but has not been let go or charged to court for any complicity in the matter.

“To this end, Ekpeleni Ekpeye, the watchdog of the Ekpeye Nation is calling for immediate release of the traditional ruler of Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality so that the revered Monarch can come home and administer over the affairs of his people and also be in a position to assist the Security agencies in their investigations,” the statement adds.

The organisation explained that Ekpeye people are peaceful except for a few misguided youths who should be contained by the security agencies.

It urged Ekpeye people to remain peaceful in the face of daunting challenges and reiterated Ekpeleni Ekpeye’s commitment to ensuring that peace returns for the overall development of Ekpeye land.