Group Dismisses Allegations Of Corruption Against LASUSTECH VC, Odusanya

Share

The Campaign for Democracy and Justice (CDJ) has dismissed the allegations of corruption against the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology LASUSTECH, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Chairman of CDJ, Ishola Adeshina, said the Vice Chancellor is not only a man of honour and of high repute but also a pro working class Vice Chancellor.

Adeshina said Prof Odusanya only believes and works towards improvement of welfare of workers and students.

He noted that the records are in the public domain and that it’s unprecedented to have a chancellor that believes students must be comfortable on campus

He said: “This is a clear indication that the Vice Chancellor is incorruptible, open-minded, and a man that associates and mixes up freely with all lecturers , students, and workers regardless of their faith.

“His distaste for indiscipline and harassment of students (both male and female ) in any form is one of the basis for these umbrage and attack.

“Therefore, Human Rights Protection as the core value of the organisations at this press conference, it’s incumbent on us to rise in unison to protect Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya that is being persecuted for being an upright and disciplined Vice Chancellor.

“People’s court is the greatest of all courts. Without mincing words , private interviews conducted by CDJ among students and workers of the university is a testament that the the Vice Chancellor is being persecuted for being a disciplinarian who does not want anyone to toy with the future of students nor put their lives in jeopardy.

“He detests any act of corruption. His achievements as a vice chancellor and giving priority to workers welfare are disturbing to some elements who are envious of his achievements and how the workers and students are proud of him.

“Making allegation of corruption that can not be substantiated to distract the vice chancellor , to erode his goodwill and destroy his international reputation which he has taken decades to build, is not only callous, wicked, retrogressive and against the norms of any religion but will boomerang.

“Conscience is an open wound and could only be healed by truth and justice. We are shocked and surprised that organisations would allow someone to use them as vendetta for their wrongful acts without investigation.

“There is a saying in African culture, which includes Yoruba. You don’t judge or take side in a dispute without proper investigation.

“No doubt, such is the way of oppressors. How could a civil society group be part of oppression?

“The people behind the campaign of Calumny should be guided by their consciences. Why should they lend themselves to pull down an achiever.

“Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya is indeed an achiever . This is a fact ,very clear and verifiable. His performance speaks for him.

“From our investigation, the press statement issued in the name of an organisation with a designation that is non existent in the organisation exposes the callousness of the mastermind of the campaign of calumny which itself is an act of criminality as the signatory and designation used are unknown to the organisation.

“There is nowhere in the constitution that says allegation of corruption should be used to undermine the prudence and efficiency of an office holder.

“It is on record that regardless of when subvention to the university is made , the salary of workers has never been delayed for a day.

“No package of workers has ever been delayed or denied, and we stand to be challenged by the amorphous and faceless concerned workers.”

The group urged Lagos State Government not to allow rabble rousers and disgruntled elements to drag Lagos State University of Science and Technology backwards.

It stated that Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya should be allowed to continue with his good work that amplifies Lagos State as the state of excellence.

“Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC should not succumb to coercion to distract the Performing Vice Chancellor of LASUSTECH.

“We appeal to Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya to continue his good work at LASUSTECH and not be distracted . He should please stay with us in Lagos State, Nigeria, to make our LASUSTECH one of the best,” it said.

Share