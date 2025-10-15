Group Demands Probe Of Aviation Ministry’s Alleged Fraudulent Contract Awards

The Coalition Against Malpractices & Corruption (COMAC) yesterday asked the Presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe all alleged fraudulent contract awards by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the group also demanded the investigations of procurement activities in the ministry, alleging fraudulent activities and awarding contracts to non-existent companies and firms not qualified for such projects.

The coalition made up of Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR), Association of Media Practitioners in Oil and Gas Producing Areas (AMEPROGAS), and Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development demanded explanations and the details of all procurement records, bid documents, payment vouchers, company registration verification, tax compliance certificates, and all other documentation relating to the award and payment of contracts but got no response.