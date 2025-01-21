Group Demands Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Berates S’East Gov

Share

A group, American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), yesterday demanded the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu and South East governors, President Sylvester Onyia and Secretary Godson Obiagwu, aligned with Kanu’s brother Emmanuel Kanu’s position on the implementation of the agreement between the family Tinubu through his son Seyi.

The group said:”We also concur with the concerned Igbo Ministers’ Commission over the recent news announcement that the continued detention of Kanu is a betrayal of the Igbo nation.

“As AVID USA, we cannot stand by and let South East governors devastate Igboland by selfishness and a lack of motivation to advance our region.

“As a group, we attempted multiple times to persuade these governors that Kanu was justified, on his stands on security and social economic development of the South East.”

It added: “We can’t really blame the President for the insecurity in the region. “According to the information we have, the governors are supposed to meet with the President and unanimously advocate for Kanu’s release, which has yet to occur.

“We also know that Mr. President has asked the governors to write a formal letter seeking the release of their son, which they all find difficult to do.”

