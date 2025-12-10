Group Demands Justice Over Alleged Killing Of 12 Women In Lamurde

A group known as “Pene Da Bwatiye Development Association (PDBDA) Worldwide” has demanded accountability and justice over the alleged killing of 12 women during a protest in Bwatiye communities of Rigangun and Waduku in Adamawa State.

In a statement yesterday. signed by its General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Pwakavi Bapatu, the group expressed grief and outrage over the incident, which it said occurred on December 9.

According to the group, the women were unarmed and had gathered to protest peacefully over the delayed arrival of military personnel to quell earlier violence in the area.

The association alleged that the women, who were reportedly carrying leaves and singing peace songs, were shot by soldiers deployed to the community to maintain order.

The PDBDA described the incident as a “massacre,” stressing that the women were not engaged in any violence and posed no threat to security personnel.

However, the headquarters of the 23 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Yola has dismissed the report that women protesters were killed by soldiers from the Brigade Commander’s escorts during communal clashes in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.