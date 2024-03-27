Group Demands Justice As Man Allegedly Defiles 13-Year-Old Girl In Rivers

A Port Harcourt-based man, one Prince residing in Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has allegedly abducted and defiled a 13-year-old girl (names withheld).

The said Prince was said to have hidden the girl in his house, where he allegedly defiled her, a claim made by her mother,

Ify, who had sent her on errands.

She said that after waiting for the daughter’s return from the errand, she became troubled and went to where she was supposed to buy the charcoal and leaf she sent her.

She said: ” I went to the place where they were selling leaf and charcoal and was told they had not seen my daughter.

“We continued searching for her street to street till on Wednesday morning around 12 pm when we saw our daughter running towards us. We immediately asked her where she had been and why she was running. She said one man was pursuing her.

“We asked her to take us to the place where the man named Prince is staying, around what they call the White House area in Ogbogoro. We saw the brother, and he said he was the one who took and held our daughter for two days while she was on an errand.

“I checked my daughter as a mother, and she has been touched. I’m calling on the government and police to arrest this man to pay for what he did to my daughter.”

Reacting to the incident, the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has called on the police to arrest the suspect and rise up to the challenge of preventing such occurrence from taking root in the area.

The group’s national coordinator, Prince Wiro, said the matter had been reported to the Ozuoba Police Division.

Wiro said: “The police should ensure the immediate arrest of the suspect for him to be held accountable for his alleged crime.

“We also express worry about the safety of young girls in Ogbogoro as the incident seems to be a recurring one considering the fact that a similar incident happened on February 15, 2024, in the same Ogbogoro, where a 42-year-old man and two of his gang members abducted a 12-year-old girl to an uncompleted building where she was defiled for days.”

The spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to react to the incident.