Group Demands Investigation Into Amaechi’s Convoy Attack

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has called for an investigation over the attack on Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State in his hometown, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The former Transportation Minister’s convoy was attacked by armed men while he was about to officially register as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), just as the hoodlums burned the ADC office in Ubima.

The Chancellor of ISSJR, Dr Omenazu Jackson, said the attack on Amaechi “Represents a grave threat to civility, democratic values, and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

Jackson also said, “Since 2014, when violent political actors brazenly introduced organized violence into the political landscape of Rivers State, the situation has progressively worsened.

” Unfortunately, the persistent failure to decisively confront these criminal elements has emboldened perpetrators to operate with alarming confidence and impunity.

“Many suspected perpetrators continue to walk freely within society without interrogation, thereby reinforcing a dangerous culture of impunity.

“ISSJHR therefore warns that no harm must befall Rotimi Amaechi or any other citizen in Rivers State. The protection of lives and property is not optional; it is a constitutional duty of the Nigerian state and its security institutions.”

He also said:” The question Nigerians must ask is simple and urgent: How can a former governor of a state be prevented from freely accessing his hometown in a democratic society governed by law?

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) clearly establishes the fundamental obligations of government and the rights of citizens:

“Section 14(2)(b)* states unequivocally that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

“Section 41(1)* guarantees the right to freedom of movement, allowing every citizen to move freely and reside in any part of Nigeria without intimidation or obstruction.

“When citizens are violently prevented from entering their communities, when killings go uninvestigated, and when intimidation becomes normalized in the political space, these constitutional guarantees are directly violated.

Beyond the Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 clearly criminalizes political violence and intimidation.

“Similarly, the ‘Nigeria Police Act 2020’ places a clear obligation on law enforcement agencies to prevent crime, protect lives and property, and enforce all laws without bias or political influence.

“Security agencies operating in Rivers State must therefore demonstrate to Nigerians that they are neither helpless nor unwilling to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for these acts and their sponsors.

“Today, political thuggery and violence appear to have become one of the most lucrative occupations for some misguided youths in the state. This unfortunate development has contributed to the quiet relocation of several corporate organizations from Rivers State due to the atmosphere of intimidation and violent disruption in both political and economic engagements.

“Disturbingly, violence now spares no one. Even a sitting governor has faced threats. School children have become victims. Citizens who express dissenting opinions are sometimes forced to flee the state or witness the destruction of their properties.

“If this dangerous pattern continues unchecked, Rivers State risks sliding into a condition where brute force replaces democratic governance and lawful order.”