Group Demands Investigation Into Amaechi’s Convoy Attack

The International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has called for an investigation into the attack on Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State, in his hometown, Ubima, in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The former transportation Minister’s convoy was attacked by armed men while he was about to officially register as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), just as the hoodlums burned the ADC office in Ubima.

The Chancellor of ISSJR, Dr. Omenazu Jackson, said that the attack on Amaechi “represents a grave threat to civility, democratic values, and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

Jackson also said that: “Since 2014, when violent political actors brazenly introduced organized violence into the political landscape of Rivers State, the situation has progressively worsened.

“Unfortunately, the persistent failure to decisively confront these criminal elements has emboldened perpetrators to operate with alarming confidence and impunity.