Group Demands Independent Audit Of Bayelsa Guber Elections

The Integrity and Transparency Election Monitors has called for an “independent audit” of the just concluded gubernatorial elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Bayelsa State, to ensure probity, equity and fairness.

The group in a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday by its Deputy Convener, Comrade Lawan Shuaibu, maintained that an audit devoid of influence and control had become necessary to address the concerns on the alleged incidence of malpractice, cancellation of some unit-level results scored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and inflation of results in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, several other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and election groups across the country have continued to fault and score INEC low on the conduct of the just concluded elections which was reduced to a two-horse race between PDP’s Douye Diri and APC’s Timipre Sylva. INEC had declared PDP’s Diri winner amidst cries of massive irregularities.

The statement partly reads: “Only an independent audit of the just concluded elections, how it was conducted and administered by INEC, in line with the Electoral Act, can vindicate it.

“Falsification of unit level results and other irregularities, like pre-filled results in Sagbama, Ogbia some parts of Yenegoa is worrisome. More so, it is even curious, that the inability of INEC to synchronize its record of accreditation by BVAS, with the IReV has cast serious doubt on the conduct and results management of the elections, thereby creating an avenue for manipulation of results in favour of the incumbent.

“INEC must address discrepancies in the polling unit results sheet (Form EC8A), which contains all information of voters, as captured by election officials, and that of the final results template.

“The Commission, at best should not be complicit and remain independent. We have not said anything new, regarding the election in Bayelsa, as other sister organizations and CSOs had berated the Commission.”